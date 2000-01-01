Vanaf maandag 3 mei

ABC… of ‘What's in a name'?

Asbestos Boys Collective, Always Bring Calamari, Addiction Before Christ, .... of toch Amigo Business Collective

Wat?

An unhealthy group of human beings, weird and contagious.

Do not approach.

Do not listen.

4 different personalties that constantly clash with each other and somehow still run an Amigo Business.

A collective that you don't want to collect!

With each a different background we perfectly blend together into this butterie zabaione from my Nonna.

Het Amigo Business Collective is gebrandmerkt met liefde voor muziek maar heeft een heel aparte wijze om deze te vertalen.

Absurditeit, creatieve uitspatting, humor, jawel in de versies van plat tot subliem en vooral niet au sérieux te nemen.

Nachtelijk on air spelplezier met een eclectische mix aan muziekstijlen, zoals het enkel bij Urgent.fm kan. Alleen het beste is goed genoeg.