Dear customers, Calamari Collective* serves a wide range of dishes with specialties from all over the seven seas.

From starters to happy endings, all courses are covered.

We are top chefs each with our own culinary skill, flavored with a pinch of absurdity.

Wine and dine with us, you won’t be disappointed. *(Pending Michelin star) Don’t spill the delish’... finish your dish! The seasonal menu is prepared as following: •

Electronic Hardware Massacre • De Kleine Luistertjes • Mark Question? • Pasquale & The Basement Boys Get your ears fed by our delicious servings every Monday night.

