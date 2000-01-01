Nieuw bij Urgent.fm vanaf zondag 2 oktober
Music with a (hi)story
Pop and rock and soul not being born out of the waves
But, thanks to (the rhythm of) the faith, the efforts, the character and the courage of slaves
Bringing pop and rock music to their glory
Gospel, country en folk als historische pigment
Maakten mede de popmuziek bekend
A weekly wade through the musical collection
In our Sunday sound section
Acts, (un)known
Compositions to the bone
Together, we’ll make that you won’t regret
Having heard these rhythms, you’ll never forget’.
Rockaula; hits en parels uit 40 jaar pop- en rockmuziek met in de achtergrond informatie over de bedenkers, inspiratie en makers.
Zondag: 10u00 - 11u00