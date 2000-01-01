Nieuw bij Urgent.fm vanaf zondag 2 oktober

Music with a (hi)story

Pop and rock and soul not being born out of the waves

But, thanks to (the rhythm of) the faith, the efforts, the character and the courage of slaves

Bringing pop and rock music to their glory

Gospel, country en folk als historische pigment

Maakten mede de popmuziek bekend

A weekly wade through the musical collection

In our Sunday sound section

Acts, (un)known

Compositions to the bone

Together, we’ll make that you won’t regret

Having heard these rhythms, you’ll never forget’.

Rockaula; hits en parels uit 40 jaar pop- en rockmuziek met in de achtergrond informatie over de bedenkers, inspiratie en makers.