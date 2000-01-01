Op donderdag, om middernacht gaan The Wrong Lane en Phase4 vanaf 30 september samen de dans aan.

Eline vult met haar ‘The Wrong Lane’ telkens de 1e donderdag van de maand. Het team rond Jens Van Haele en Phase4 vult de andere donderdagen aan.

THE WRONG LANE

When everything is coming your way, you are in The Wrong Lane.

Started as the brainchild of host and producer Eline Van Audenaerde in 2013. The show takes you on a road trip through the UK scene, mainly testing out UK garage, grime, and anything bass.

Every month, Eline carefully curates a selection of tracks - including a lot of unreleased material sent to her by labels like Ninja Tune and its imprints.

The Homegrown section adds something Belgian to the playlist, highlighting national talent.

Join in live at Urgent.FM every first Thursday of the month or listen back online!

If you're a Belgian or UK producer, label, DJ, MC,..., looking to get airplay on one of Belgium's most vibrant community radio stations, reach out to Eline.

PHASE 4

In Phase4 brengt het team van Jens Van Haele vernieuwende house en techno van lokale, nationale en internationale producers en DJ's.

Interviews, prijzen en info over underground en upcoming muzikale kleppers,… alles passeert de revue.

Op donderdag, de 4de dag van de week, begint het weekend.

Welkom in de 4de fase.